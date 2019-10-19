You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
Marcia Marrin HILL


1938 - 2019
MARCIA MARRIN HILL (nee Lawson) November 28, 1938 - October 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Edward Hill. Predeceased by her parents, Philip and Norah Lawson, and her three brothers, Terence, Philip and John. Loving aunt to Jennifer Cove, Janet Masson, Susan Hill, Ann McArthur, Ainslie Lawson, Lee Ann Lawson and Jo Ann Bourque. Marcia attended St. Clement's School and was Head Girl in the graduating class of 1956. She went on to the University of Toronto where she enrolled in the Modern Languages and History course. Upon graduation in 1960, she accepted a one year teaching assignment in Germany, sponsored by the German government. In 1962, she returned to University of Toronto and enrolled in the Faculty of Library Science. Following graduation, she joined Imperial Oil Limited as a research librarian. During her illness, Marcia received loving care from the staff at the Hazelton Place Retirement Residence and from the CBI Home Healthcare caregivers. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to all of them and to Marcia's special pal, Janina De Leon. Marcia had many interests and many friends. To know her was to love her. Friends may visit at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.) on Sunday, October 27th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. A celebration of Marcia's life will be held at the Arts and Letters Club on a date to be announced.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
