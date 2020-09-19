MARCUS ALEXANDER BRUNO GIBBONS November 4, 2002 - August 29, 2020 Marcus Alexander Bruno Gibbons was born on November 4, 2002 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. As early as age three, educators commented on how socially aware, intelligent and perceptive he was. He was also a music lover and started playing a quarter violin at that age. During his early childhood and elementary school years, he was energetic, very sports oriented, a bit mischievous and a big ham. He dazzled audiences in several school musicals and sang with his school choir at televised sporting events. Marcus became more academically minded in junior high. He excelled across subjects and swam competitively. At the tender age of 13, his life was forever altered by Ewing's sarcoma. Rather than regressing, he blossomed. Indeed, with every passing day, his maturation accelerated. To say that he adapted to the necessities of his harsh treatment regime with grace and understanding is an understatement. It was around this time that he started taking piano performance very seriously in lieu of group sporting activities. He poured his entire soul into his music. Furthermore, through sheer determination and grit, he achieved incredible successes in high school and rehabilitated himself with para-swimming at an elite level. He made the honour roll yearly, was a three-time recipient of the St. Michael's College School Basilian Book award and was humbled by receiving a Norkus family resiliency award in grade 11. Furthermore, he took away excellent results in his Royal Conservatory of Music performance and written exams and was playing at the ARCT level by grade 12. When his cancer recurred after a two-year remission, Marcus continued to strive for excellence in goodness, discipline, and knowledge, always wanting to embody the ideals of the 'St. Michael's man'. Even post-surgery and during chemotherapy and radiation treatments, he devoted himself to school and piano, competing in multiple local music festivals, earning many top prizes under the auspices of his esteemed instructor, Dr. Eugene Astapov. He was accepted into the prestigious University of Toronto Faculty of Music for the fall 2020 term. He was so excited for this and never let go of this dream until his final days. Marcus impressed those around him with his warmth, empathy, maturity, kindness, humility, leadership and resilience (a term he hated). But his indomitable spirit, good cheer in the face of calamity and incredible work ethic astounded those around him. He left an indelible impression on others whether at home, at school, in the hospital, on his swimming team or at the piano. Many felt he was a person to turn to for wisdom and a listening ear. He was family oriented and a wonderful son, brother, grandson, cousin, and nephew. Marcus died peacefully at home in North York, Ontario, surrounded by loved ones and the sounds of sweet classical music (much of it his own piano recordings) on August 29, 2020. He will be forever remembered and forever missed. His faith sustained him always - a true consolation. He leaves behind his mother (Dr. Tania Bruno), his father (Dr. Paul Gibbons), his stepfather (Dr. Dale Robinson) and his stepmother (Dr. Sandrine Cartier). He will also be missed by his many siblings, (Dominic, Gabriel, Thomas, David, Julian, and Clara) and his stepsiblings. He also leaves behind four sets of grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins across the globe as well as many dear friends. Marcus wanted to contribute to society and leave a legacy. His last wishes were to further Ewing's sarcoma research and help others in need. His family will forever be grateful for the outstanding care he received at Sickkids. To this end, donations towards oncology research can be made care of the Sickkids Foundation at the following site: http://my.sickkidsdonations.com/MarcusAlexanderBrunoGibbons