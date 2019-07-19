MARGARET A. AUSTIN (née Kyle) March 20, 1928 - July 17, 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce that Marg died peacefully, with her family by her side, at Belmont House long term care, on Wednesday, July 17. Beloved wife of Allan McNiece Austin (Mac, 2018) for 66 years; adored mother of Allan (Lyn), Jim (Sue) and Tom (Rosaria); devoted and loving grandmother of Maggie (Jeremy Packard), Gren (Kimberley Dossett), Graham (Mallory Lazarus) and Michael (Felicia Birmingham). Marg was the only child of William Armstrong Kyle and Euphemia Marguerite Hunter. She is survived by her cousins Bill Kyle in Pointe Claire, QC and Fergus Kyle in Burlington, ON. Marg was born in Toronto and attended Parkdale Collegiate Institute and Branksome Hall, before going on to Victoria College at the University of Toronto, where she earned a BA in sociology. After completing university she worked for the Bell Telephone Company in customer service. Marg married Mac Austin in 1951 and soon began managing their busy family life, which centred on their three sons, and included their home in Toronto, their cottage on Shadow Lake, and "that male chauvinist pig of a dog." Marg worked for many years for the Volunteer Centre of Toronto, which recognized her contributions with an award. She enjoyed sports, including golf, curling and skiing. She also loved travelling, to the South and to Europe, particularly the south of France. She was a dedicated and long-time member of Eglinton-St. George's United Church. Mac and Marg moved into the retirement side of Belmont House in June, 2013. From then until Mac's death she worked valiantly to support and care for him as his life was taken over by Alzheimer's Disease. We are profoundly thankful for the care she received from the whole team at Belmont House, and her personal caregiver, Yeshi Choedon. A celebration of Marg's life is planned for late summer. Please consider a donation in her name to the Belmont House Foundation, 55 Belmont Street, Toronto, ON M5R 1R1. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019