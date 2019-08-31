You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARGARET A. AUSTIN (née Kyle) March 20, 1928 - July 17, 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce that Marg died peacefully, with her family by her side, at Belmont House long term care, on Wednesday, July 17. Beloved wife of Allan McNiece Austin (Mac, 2018) for 66 years, adored mother of Allan (Lyn), Jim (Sue) and Tom (Rosaria), devoted and loving grandmother of Maggie (Jeremy Packard), Gren (Kimberly Dossett), Graham (Mallory Lazarus) and Michael (Felicia Birmingham ). Family and friends are invited to attend an informal celebration of Marg's life, Monday, September 9, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (Visitation Centre), 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON M4T 2V8.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
