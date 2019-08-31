|
|
MARGARET A. AUSTIN (née Kyle) March 20, 1928 - July 17, 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce that Marg died peacefully, with her family by her side, at Belmont House long term care, on Wednesday, July 17. Beloved wife of Allan McNiece Austin (Mac, 2018) for 66 years, adored mother of Allan (Lyn), Jim (Sue) and Tom (Rosaria), devoted and loving grandmother of Maggie (Jeremy Packard), Gren (Kimberly Dossett), Graham (Mallory Lazarus) and Michael (Felicia Birmingham ). Family and friends are invited to attend an informal celebration of Marg's life, Monday, September 9, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (Visitation Centre), 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON M4T 2V8.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019