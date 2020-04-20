|
MARGARET ADONNA CRAW Peacefully passed away, in the presence of her best friend Trevor Lloyd and her brother Donald, on Friday April 10, 2020, at the Toronto General Hospital. Margaret was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her brother Donald and sister-in-law Sandee and by her long-time companion Trevor. She will also be missed by her nephew Douglas Hagey (Patti) and by her niece Karen (Hagey) Brown (Jamie Sandwith). "Aunt Marg" will always be remembered by her great nephews James Hagey (Ana) and Jacob Hagey. Margaret will be deeply missed by her many cousins, friends and colleagues in her profession. She was predeceased by her father Reverend Walter Craw (1947) and her mother Donna (Nichols) Craw (1990). Following her graduation from the Brantford Collegiate Institute and the University of Toronto, Margaret specialized in working with troubled adolescents for various municipalities. She became the Executive Director of Struthers prior to the start of her life's work, a quarter- century as Executive Director of Frontenac Youth Services in Oshawa. Margaret's voice, deep but soft, never dominated a room and yet her good sense and determination of purpose meant that her views commanded respect and acceptance. She always tried to present herself as a little younger than her chronological age to minimize the difference between herself and her clients. The early years at Frontenac were spent organizing the budget, training her staff to work with Frontenac's youth in a gentle but firm manner; never giving way to impatience or force. In tribute, a member of her Frontenac staff said, "Margaret taught me so much about how to understand and help at risk youth and families." Margaret kept direct professional contact with the young people for whom she was responsible. She established good relations with the local police force and worked to persuade them that returning youthful offenders to her care made better sense than exposing them to the full force of the law. Recognizing her gifts in working with youth, the authorities in Oshawa encouraged her to expand operations in cooperation with the city and the province. This provided a means to address the stress caused by the collapse of the auto industry and its impact on the city's economy but the expansion, combined with years of austerity, also created financial challenges which Margaret tackled with her usual patience and ingenuity. Upon her retirement from Frontenac, Margaret gladly turned to providing psychotherapeutic advice for private clients, preferring to help with family problems in the development of adolescents. She continued to do this up to a few weeks before her death. Sincere thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the CV ICU, Toronto General Hospital, for their compassion and exemplary care. A private graveside family service will be held and when the impact of COVID-19 is lifted, the date of a Memorial Celebration of Margaret's Life will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to the Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home and Chapel, 467 Sherbourne St, Toronto. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Toronto General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.rosar- morrison.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020