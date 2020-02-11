|
MARGARET AIMÉE GUTHRIE With her family at her side, and with dignity and grace, Margaret Aimée Guthrie (née Davidson) passed away peacefully in Oakville Hospital on Monday, February 10, 2020. Margaret was born in 1938 and grew up in the west end of Toronto. She earned her Nursing Diploma from Toronto General Hospital Nursing School in 1961 followed by a Bachelor of Science from the University of Toronto in 1969. After joining Quo Vadis Nursing School (Humber College) as a teacher, Marg returned to Brock University, juggling two kids and a full-time job, to earn her Master of Education in 1981. Margaret held several teaching and senior administrator roles and ultimately led the Nursing School as Chairperson until her retirement in 1996. She was a passionate advocate for her students and for the profession of nursing which was so central to her life's work. The Guthrie homestead was always bustling with Margaret as hostess. Sunday night dinners were lively events for friends and family with as many people packed around a dining room table as possible. Margaret presided with generosity, sharp humor and a none too gentle political opinion. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Gary and her granddaughter, Devon Margaret and leaves Scott (Stephanie), Stephen (Piper), grandchildren, Teghan, Thomas, James, Sarah, William, and many nieces and nephews to remember her always with love. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Credit Valley Golf Club (2500 Old Carriage Rd, Mississauga) on Saturday, February 15, at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Margaret's name to the Toronto General Hospital Foundation. support.tgwhf.ca/site/Donation2?1487.donation=form1&df_id=1487
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020