MARGARET ALICE CUNNINGHAM Died June 23, 2019 at North Bay Regional Health Centre as the result of a fall. Her absence is deeply felt by daughter Chantal Phillips, her partner Arja Vainio-Mattila and grandchildren Astra and Felix; her son Julian, his partner Marie MacCormack and grandchildren Ella, Seamus and Flurina (Damian) and great-grandson Juri. Mourned by her sisters Ethne (John), Gwynn (Ewart), stepdaughter Liza, stepson Harry and partner Kari, stepdaughter Brenda, brother-in-law John, extended family members Rusty and Patsy, as well as her many nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends. Pre-deceased by her parents, her brother Grif (Rusty) and sister Jocelyn (Garnet) and 5 partners: Albert Bowron, Norman Phillips, Otto Beck, George Griffiths and Jack Smaller. Born June 17, 1926 at Aneroid, Saskatchewan to WWI veteran and Chiropractor Laurence D. Cunningham and U of T graduate and Dietician Gwladys Cunningham (nee Griffiths), who were both passionate pacifists and vegetarians. The growing family fled the depression-era prairies in 1930 to join the extended Griffiths family in St. Catharines. After graduating U of T in 1949 and marrying Albert they lived and worked in England, Vancouver and several small towns in western Ontario before settling in Toronto, where she met Norman, the love of her life. She followed him to Ottawa, after his unexpected passing Margaret and her two children lived with her parents in St. Catharines. New relationships took her to Vancouver, and finally back to Toronto in 1982, where she spent the rest of her life and many happy years with Jack. Her jobs included teaching, promoting women's equality nationally and within the Government of Ontario, and managing both a large residential co-op and the office of Feature Factory, Julian's company. Travels with partners, children and close friend including Imla took her to England, Ireland, Wales, Italy, France, Switzerland, Mexico, Crete, the Caribbean, Finland, all across Canada and the US. Our Mother was many things; An economist, pioneering feminist, talented administrator, romantic, avid reader, copious and clear writer, socialist, seasoned traveller, enthusiastic gardener, the family historian, restorer of pine Canadiana and a great conversationalist. She was also a patient and caring mother who bounced back from many setbacks with the help of friends and family. Our Mother loved a dinner party, she loved a glass of red wine and she loved to laugh. She honoured her ancestors, lived her values and passed those values on to her children and grandchildren; To this day we carry J.S. Woodsworth's Secular Grace wherever we go. We are grateful to the Canadian health care system for the many extra years of life that Margaret received; eyes that kept reading, a heart that kept pumping and hips that kept her moving in to her 90's. A special thanks to all those in the co-op who helped her daily. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Toronto Heliconian Club on Saturday, October 26th from 3-5.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019