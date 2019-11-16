|
|
MARGARET ALICE DAY (Peggy) née Endean June 11, 1923 - November 7, 2019 Peggy passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2019 at Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill surrounded by her family, after a long life, full of family, friendship, sports, volunteering and travel. Born in Richmond Hill in 1923 to Robert and Myrtle (Comisky) Endean, Peggy and her younger brother Bob grew up with close family ties, particularly enjoying their maternal Grandma Comisky's baking and stories in their three-generation household. Peggy was proud of her paternal grandmother Alice Endean's establishment of the family business of Endean Nurseries over a century ago. She made lasting friendships at school in Richmond Hill and at Ontario Ladies' College. In the 1940's Peggy worked in administrative positions in downtown Toronto. During this time, she met her future husband Okal (Oke) Day while playing badminton, sharing a keen interest in sports which continued all their lives. After their marriage in 1949, Oke's career in education took them to Tilbury, Arva where their three children were born, Goderich, Welland and Kitchener-Waterloo. Peggy's generosity and drive extended beyond her friends and family. Throughout her life, she dedicated her considerable talents and remarkable energy to supporting developmentally challenged individuals. Her volunteer efforts were recognized when she received the Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal in 1977. Retiring to Southampton in 1982, Peggy and Oke enjoyed their diverse interests, volunteering, sports and time with their precious granddaughters. Travel and new experiences appealed to Peggy's adventurous spirit and love of learning, fostered by trips within North America and to Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. After Oke's passing in 2003, Peggy continued her golf, bridge, book club and travel until moving back to Richmond Hill in 2018. Peggy will be fondly remembered and missed by her children, Deborah (dec. John Scholtz) of Victoria, Richard of Teeswater, and Susan of Richmond Hill, as well as her granddaughters, Alexandra and Niki Fragiadakis of Richmond Hill and Toronto respectively. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held in Southampton next spring. Memorial donations to Community Living WIngham and District (519-357-3562) or Autism Research - Holland Bloorview Hospital (416-425-6220 ext. 3774) would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019