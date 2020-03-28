|
MARGARET ALICE NEWMAN Margaret passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the St Catharines General Hospital as a result of Ovarian Cancer. She was aged 77 and was predeceased by her parents, Milton Roberts and Marion Deans Roberts of Guelph, Ontario. Margaret is survived by her husband of 47 years, William Douglas Newman of Niagara on the Lake, and their two sons, Donald Roberts Newman (Andrea) of Oakville, Ontario and Andrew Douglas Newman (Dominika) of Melbourne, Australia. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Newman (Ralph Eriksen) of Aurora, Ontario. Margaret also has four beloved granddaughters; Stella and Grace Newman-King of Melbourne, Australia and Emily and Taylor Newman of Oakville, Ontario. Margaret will be remembered as a woman of great optimism, kindness, generosity, manners, resilience and love. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a congregant of Grace United Church in Niagara on the Lake and an active member of her community. She enjoyed the Shaw Festival and travelled widely. She was a retired teacher librarian and shared her love of books and learning with her own boys, her students and her friends throughout the many books clubs that she enjoyed. According to Margaret's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place and there will be a family memorial service at a future date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020