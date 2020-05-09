|
MARGARET ALICE ROBERTS (née Stebbeds) Margaret passed away peacefully and pain free at Stittsville (Granite Ridge Care Community) on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at the age of 97. Predeceased 37 years before, by her loving husband Harold (Bob) Roberts. Loving Mum of Susan Roberts O'Brien and Jane Roberts-Long (James Long), cherished Nana to Erinn Heritage (Mark Heritage), Stephen O'Brien (Melissa Very O'Brien) and Diana Ritondo (Marco Ritondo) and the "bestest" Nana-Nana to Emma Heritage, Blaire and Shea O'Brien. Born in Wealdstone, now part of Greater London, UK on November 24, 1922 to Susan Mary and Alfred Collen Stebbeds, predeceased by her brother Geoffrey and sister Norah, survived by her sister Brenda of Shillingstone, Dorset, England. Margaret was a graduate RN working in London during WWII. She married the love of her life, Bob, in January 1949. Margaret and Bob immigrated to Canada in 1952 and lived in Toronto, Cooksville and Winnipeg before settling in Bell's Corner (Ottawa) in 1960. Margaret was an active parishioner at Christ Church, Bell's Corners. Her passions, in addition to her family, were gardening, tennis, skiing and later in life world travelling and sailing with her fond companion John Martin. Margaret continued to live in her beloved "51" until a stroke made it no longer possible for her to care for herself. Truthfully, we lost part of her then. She continued to be the gentle, kind and loving Mum and Nana that we all had known, but her ability to communicate was diminished through a number of debilitating stokes. She is now at rest, leaving a legacy of fond memories and too many photos to catalogue. We love you Mum. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Granite Ridge and Stillwater Creek for the care and tremendous support you gave to Mum in her final years. Due to the current health crisis a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020