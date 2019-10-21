|
MARGARET ALICIA OWEN (née Dunning) July 30, 1932 - October 16, 2019 Margaret was born in Liverpool, England as the second of two children (John Edward) to Edward and Dorothy Dunning. She grew up in Hoy Lake, Meols UK. She married Sidney Owen in 1955 and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage. In 1957, they moved to Canada where they raised three children, Geoff, John and Michael living in Toronto, Edmonton and in later years, Windsor. She and Sid were a loving couple and developed a close partnership in everything they did, with Margaret ensuring family was at the centre of their lives. She was mother-in-law to Carol, Shari and Shameena and a loving grandmother to Ross, Hannah, Jessica, Kristopher, Devin and David (d. Aug 4, 2004) Traditions were very important to Margaret, always insisting that her extended family get together whenever and wherever they could. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Margaret took tremendous pride in them and delighted in seeing them succeed. Margaret made a point of giving back over the years, becoming involved with various charities and other volunteer groups wherever she lived. In retirement, she and Sid travelled extensively throughout the world. She hosted brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews from the 'old county' countless times, always making herself available to accommodate family. In later years, she and Sid happily split their time between Naples, Florida and Windsor, Ontario. She would want to thank the many caregivers over the years, including the staff at Seasons Amhurstberg and the Villages at St. Clair in Windsor. Your dedication to her care and comfort is very much appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019