MARGARET-ANN ARMOUR 1939 - 2019 Dr. Margaret-Ann Armour, September 6, 1939 - May 25, 2019, passed away peacefully at Edmonton surrounded by friends. Tributes received testify to the legacy left by her inspirational mentorship and infectious passion for "doing science as if people matter." Her story began in Scotland, born to Annie Dunlop and Robert Armour, and raised by her mother, a teacher who fostered her curiosity about science. Holding a BSc and MSc from the University of Edinburgh, Margaret-Ann earned a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Alberta. Joining the U of A chemistry department in 1979, she persevered as a woman in a traditionally male field and became the University's first-ever Associate Dean of Science for Diversity in 2005. Known worldwide for leading-edge research and teaching in hazardous chemical waste handling and disposal, she is equally revered for championing women in the sciences through initiatives such as WISEST and the WinSETT Centre. "Create an environment where women thrive, and everyone thrives," she would say. A Member of the Order of Canada, Dr. Armour's many awards include the Governor General's Award in Commemoration of the Persons Case, Canada 150 Ambassador and the prestigious 3M Teaching Fellowship. Her multiple honorary degrees include recognition from her Alberta and Edinburgh alma maters. Dr. Armour's story lives on in the many individuals, institutions and networks shaped by her kindness, integrity and commitment to equity and inclusiveness. Her dedication to wider community shone through in the leadership she nurtured within organizations ranging from Beta Sigma Phi, to the Edmonton Glenora Rotary Club, to St. Stephen's College where she served with distinction as Board Chair. Students of her namesake school will dearly miss her perceptive questions, playful scientific demonstrations and heartfelt hugs. A memorial service in celebration of Dr. Armour's life will be held at the Dr. Margaret-Ann Armour School, 3815 Allan Drive in southwest Edmonton, on Wednesday, June 12th at 7:00 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Stephen's College, WISEST, and Southminster-Steinhauer United Church. Condolences: www.serenity.ca Serenity Funeral Service, South Edmonton (780) 450-0101 Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019