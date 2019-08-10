|
MARGARET ANNE JANZEN July 31, 1927 - July 30, 2019 Passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Trillium Hospital Mississauga one day shy of her 92nd birthday. Predeceased by her husband, Peter Janzen; son, Rolf Peter Janzen; and sister, Erica Plester of Gevelsberg, Germany. Survived by her children, Mark (Anne) and Sigrid Laforest (Raymond); and daughter-in-law Doreen Janzen. Also survived by eight grandchildren, Wade, Nicole, Margaret, Sean, Derek, Natalie, Peter and Hilary; and nine great- grandchildren. Dear companion of the late Crombie Tanner (2015). Born in Gronau, Germany, she immigrated to Canada in 1950 to marry her husband. Active throughout her life, she was a bruce trail end to ender, avid gardener and swimmer. Oma, as she was affectionately known, will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She was devoted to her family, inspiring us all with her quiet perserverence and determination. Private family interment. Donations to the Trillium Mississauga Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019