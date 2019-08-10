You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret JANZEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne JANZEN


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Anne JANZEN Obituary
MARGARET ANNE JANZEN July 31, 1927 - July 30, 2019 Passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Trillium Hospital Mississauga one day shy of her 92nd birthday. Predeceased by her husband, Peter Janzen; son, Rolf Peter Janzen; and sister, Erica Plester of Gevelsberg, Germany. Survived by her children, Mark (Anne) and Sigrid Laforest (Raymond); and daughter-in-law Doreen Janzen. Also survived by eight grandchildren, Wade, Nicole, Margaret, Sean, Derek, Natalie, Peter and Hilary; and nine great- grandchildren. Dear companion of the late Crombie Tanner (2015). Born in Gronau, Germany, she immigrated to Canada in 1950 to marry her husband. Active throughout her life, she was a bruce trail end to ender, avid gardener and swimmer. Oma, as she was affectionately known, will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She was devoted to her family, inspiring us all with her quiet perserverence and determination. Private family interment. Donations to the Trillium Mississauga Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.