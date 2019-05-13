You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARGARET ANNE MACIVER 70, passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Friday May 10 after being diagnosed a week earlier with an aggressive cancer. Her suffering was limited. Peggy was born on February 5, 1949 in Toronto to John and Anne MacIver. She lived in Ottawa, Ontario on Phillip Drive and Newmarket, Ontario on Park Avenue where she was an excellent student and supporter of all things Newmarket High School. Her earlier experience in Ottawa took her to Carleton University where she graduated with a BA in English. This lead the way to many years of teaching, most of which were done in Winnipeg, Manitoba where she also became a pillar of the community and a lover of most things Winnipeg! It was here she became a mother, as a single parent, to Dallas John and was an exceptionally loving grandmother to Damian and Aleah. Despite retiring from the classroom and moving back to Newmarket, Peg did take on a role at the TDSB and was quite proud to show younger educators how to interact with students on the Autistic spectrum. Margaret was good at what she did because she was passionate about her role. Peggy was a wonderful mother to Dallas, aunt to Andy, Kathryn, Rachel, Nicole, Kelly and Todd and grandmother to Damian and Aleah. She was a good sister who was always in the corner for her siblings, Bill and Jane. Services will be held on Friday May 17th, at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, starting with a visitation at 10 a.m.. A short service will follow at 11. Please join us in celebrating the life of Margaret Anne MacIver. Donations would be appreciated to Southlake's Palliative Care facility. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 13 to May 17, 2019
