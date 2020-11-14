MARGARET BURGESS (Craig) Margaret passed away at Christie Gardens on November 8, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Bill Burgess. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Peggy (Bill) Frankovich, Jane Burgess (Karl Sevens) and Martha Burgess. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Norval and Margaret Craig and her only sister, Jean (Emil) Leppiaho of Wisconsin. Marg was a graduate of Jarvis Collegiate and briefly went to work for an accounting firm before marrying Bill Burgess a fellow Jarvisite. After a brief sojourn in Saskatchewan, while Bill pursued a second pharmacy degree, the couple returned to Toronto where Bill and his father (both pharmacists) practised at Hooper's Drug Store (Bloor & Sherbourne). Margaret was a very outgoing and social person and had many life long friends including her beloved 'Bridge Club' (they did not actually play bridge). In 1971, Marg and Bill moved to Ashburn where they built a house designed by their daughter Jane, an architect. It was a labour of love for Marg who paid attention to every detail. Marg had a passion for antiques and her favourite show was 'The Antiques Road Show.' Marg loved her cottage at Beaverton; where they have 'the best sunsets' and spent every summer there with her daughter Martha. In 2008, Marg and Bill moved back to Toronto to Christie Gardens where Marg became involved in many activities and made many new friends, especially in the choir. A private family interment service will be held at the Old Stone Church in Beaverton. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Christie Gardens for all of their support and care for Marg. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the Scott Mission 502 Spadina Avenue Toronto. May the choirs of angels come to greet you, may the Lord enfold you in his mercy, and may you have everlasting peace.



