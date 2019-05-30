Services Heritage Funeral Centre 50 Overlea Blvd. Toronto , ON M4H 1B6 (416) 423-1000 Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Anselm Church 1 MacNaughton Rd M4G 3H3 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Margaret MCGROARTY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Catherine Langan MCGROARTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers MARGARET CATHERINE LANGAN MCGROARTY A remarkable and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend rests with God now. Peacefully and with family by her side Marg left us Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in her 100th year. Marg and Herb (Herbert Thomas McGroarty) were married May 17, 1941. They remained true and loving partners for 65 years until Herb's death in December, 2006. Their marriage was a fruitful one - 11 children: 8 boys and three girls. With time, 30 grandchildren were born. In turn, grandchildren have presented Marg with 40 great-grandchildren [plus one on the way]. Marg embraced them all. She also embraced her many friends, offering encouragement, compassion, condolence or just a willing ear to listen while they talked. Several women considered Marg their '2nd mother' since the passing of their first. Marg was a pioneer for women in business. She assisted Herb for decades with his real estate and mortgage companies. As an entrepreneur, she built a highly successful home and auto insurance firm. Yet she often said she couldn't imagine how today's women are able to juggle all their responsibilities. A devout Catholic, Marg was awarded lifetime membership in the Catholic Women's League. She was a founding member of CASE, which ran a white ribbon campaign until their efforts were rewarded by having the federal government raise the minimum age of sexual consent for girls from age 14 to age 16. As a talented artist, she was eclectic in her paintings, ceramics and influences. She worked in oil's, acrylics, watercolors and collage. She created her final painting just last week. Before she was paralyzed for life in one leg by a polio epidemic that swept Montreal in 1947, Marg was an avid sportswoman. Even after the polio, Marg continued swimming. She took up horse riding and specialized in dressage, competing at the Royal Winter Fair. Both Marg and Herb were born and bred Torontonians, so after she had 'recovered' from polio, they relocated their family back to Toronto from Montreal. They chose to raise their children in Leaside. They helped found and develop children's hockey and baseball leagues, as well as raise funds for facilities. They faithfully attended their own children's baseball and hockey games, no matter what the hour. Marg was always learning and exercising her mind. She played duplicate bridge through her early 90s. She studied French at social clubs and at York University. Drop her in the middle of discussions of ideas and issues, arts and artifacts, and she would contribute insightful comments. Marg practised charity. She was a regular contributor to the Salvation Army, Catholic and other charities. Marg supported or 'adopted' dozens of kids in countries all around the world. The loss of her husband was Marg's greatest sorrow, followed by the passing of her second daughter, Deborah, her third son, Jerry and her grandson Patrick, Jerry's fourth child. Marg never quit. At a recent family gathering one daughter-in-law said how much she admired the fact that Marg never complained about personal things, including needing to use a leg brace and crutches for 70 years. Marg's reply: "You've just got to keep going." We are so thankful for her excellent and caring personal physician, Dr Heikki Ylanko, and to the wonderful agency and personal caregivers who have loved her as well as serving her these past years. Visitation is TODAY Thursday May 30, 2 - 9 pm at Heritage Funeral Centre, 50 Overlea Blvd M4H 1B6. Funeral services are Saturday, June 1, 10 am at St. Anselm Church, 1 MacNaughton Rd M4G 3H3. Donations gratefully accepted at CHALICE Canada (chalice.ca). In your honour, Marg, we will keep going. But we will miss you every day and our love for you will never quit. Love from your Legacy: Children and Partners: Herb, Bruce & Bernice, Darcy & Robin, Maggie, Mark & Carolyn, Shawn, Maura & Lydia, Brian & Marla, Kevin & Nancy Grandchildren: Scott, Melanie, Jason, Shannon, Tracey, Brent, Leigh, Ryan, Jerry, Rob, Chris, Carrie, Jeffrey, Marcus, Ryan, Tara, Jennifer, Kathryn, Elizabeth, Robert, Megan, Dustin, Kyle, Katie-Cowan, Carolyn, Victoria, Patrick, Emily, and Hannah Great-Grandchildren: Dylan, Andrew, Alex, Erin, Matthew, Sarah, Allie, Cole, Amanda, Lannie, Jonas, Sophie, Owen, Elise, Macie, Johnny, Jamie, Nathaniel, Lucy, Eleanor, Amanda, Jillian, Hannah, Joseph, Caleb, Madeleine, Mathias, Christian, William, Bodhi, Maya, Roman, Timothy, Madeline, Abigail, Lucille, Robert, Elodie, Emmaline, and Macintosh Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries