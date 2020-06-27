|
MARGARET CAVANAUGH Margaret Ann Cavanaugh (Gallagher) peacefully at home on June 25, 2020 following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved wife of Donal (deceased January 2006), devoted and cherished mother to Ann (Guelph), Siobhan (New Jersey), Maureen (deceased March, 2000) and John and Jennifer Fahy (Massachusetts). Survived by her sister Helen and many nieces and nephews in Ireland. Margaret was born in Ireland, the fifth of eight children born to John Gallagher and Ellen Hickey Gallagher. She trained as a nurse at Oxford School of Nursing, England. When she completed her nursing training, Margaret travelled to North America and practiced nursing in Toronto and San Francisco. While in Toronto, she met and fell in love with our father, and once her four children were all in school, she returned to work as a nurse. Margaret loved her family and was especially proud of her children's full lives: their studies, careers, friends, and travel. Our family home on Maple Street was for decades the site of many gatherings of lifelong friends and memories we shared together. We thank our neighbors on Maple Street for lifelong friendship and support. Margaret was also passionate about Ireland and loved sharing stories and photos of her own family and that beautiful country. When she and our father retired, they spent numerous winters in Portugal, a country they also grew to enjoy. Margaret lived the last decade of her life with the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. We are forever indebted to her wonderful caregivers who enabled her to live at home, especially Geah, Elen, Sheree and Tawyna. Special thanks to Dr. Moodley, Tanda Duguy and the PSW team, and the Bayshore Palliative Care Team. We love you Mom - you will be forever in our hearts. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family service will be held. A memorial of Margaret's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, we would request donations in support of St. Joseph Hospital Foundation - Guelph or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020