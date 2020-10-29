MARGARET CECILIA GRAHAM "Bunny" (nee Wilson) Peacefully, on Saturday October 24, 2020, just days after having celebrated her 90th birthday. Daughter of the late Matthew and Helen (nee Hourigan) Wilson. Predeceased by her husband Dr. Matthew Edward (Ted) and beloved granddaughter, Laura. Loving Mother of Ted [Margaret Palcic], Andrew [Lynne Norris], Kate [Michael O'Brien] and Mike [Heather]. Grandmother to Sarah, Kevin, Clare, Matthew, Graham, Benjamin, Michael, and Tristan. Mom grew up in Dundas and attended the Loretto Academy where she made many lifelong friends. Her most vivid childhood memories were of summers spent in Southampton, Ontario. She worked briefly in the secretarial pool for a company based in Hamilton. She could not understand why she was in constant demand as she was not a good typist and did not know the correct shorthand. After graduating from McMaster University, she attended Teachers College. She taught at Port Credit Secondary School for several years. She bought her mom a car with her first paycheck. She always put others first. She was devoted to raising her family but was also involved in volunteer work, a trait that she passed on to her children. She enjoyed travel and spending time with her grandchildren. After Dad died, we got to know her not just as a parent but as a role model in her own right. She found her voice. She was independent, insightful, modest and most of all, kind. She handled adversity with humour, patience, and strength. As her health declined over the past two years, she was cared for by Sarah Gonsalves and her team from Nurse Next Door of Oakville & Burlington. We cannot thank them enough. They were not just her caregivers. They also became her friends. Special thank you to the nurses and doctors on 3 South and 3 North at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. A private family Mass will be held at St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Jude's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, Oakville, Ontario (www.koprivataylor.com
).