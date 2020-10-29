You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Margaret Cecilia GRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET CECILIA GRAHAM "Bunny" (nee Wilson) Peacefully, on Saturday October 24, 2020, just days after having celebrated her 90th birthday. Daughter of the late Matthew and Helen (nee Hourigan) Wilson. Predeceased by her husband Dr. Matthew Edward (Ted) and beloved granddaughter, Laura. Loving Mother of Ted [Margaret Palcic], Andrew [Lynne Norris], Kate [Michael O'Brien] and Mike [Heather]. Grandmother to Sarah, Kevin, Clare, Matthew, Graham, Benjamin, Michael, and Tristan. Mom grew up in Dundas and attended the Loretto Academy where she made many lifelong friends. Her most vivid childhood memories were of summers spent in Southampton, Ontario. She worked briefly in the secretarial pool for a company based in Hamilton. She could not understand why she was in constant demand as she was not a good typist and did not know the correct shorthand. After graduating from McMaster University, she attended Teachers College. She taught at Port Credit Secondary School for several years. She bought her mom a car with her first paycheck. She always put others first. She was devoted to raising her family but was also involved in volunteer work, a trait that she passed on to her children. She enjoyed travel and spending time with her grandchildren. After Dad died, we got to know her not just as a parent but as a role model in her own right. She found her voice. She was independent, insightful, modest and most of all, kind. She handled adversity with humour, patience, and strength. As her health declined over the past two years, she was cared for by Sarah Gonsalves and her team from Nurse Next Door of Oakville & Burlington. We cannot thank them enough. They were not just her caregivers. They also became her friends. Special thank you to the nurses and doctors on 3 South and 3 North at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. A private family Mass will be held at St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Jude's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, Oakville, Ontario (www.koprivataylor.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved