MARGARET CLARE GLASSCO November 19, 1933 - March 28, 2020 Peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital in her 86th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Glassco. Proud and devoted mother of Scott, Gayle, June McDougall (Pre-deceased), Eric and Lindsay. Dear mother-in law of Jane Glassco, Nancy Glassco and Drew McDougall. Loving sister to Joanne Philpott (predeceased). Cherished grandmother to Connor, Taylor, Riley, and Jack Glassco; John, Andrew and Jessica Woods; Jaime, Pippa and Jackie McDougall; Emily and Jonathan Glassco. Devoted daughter of Dr. Warren and Dorothy Stoddart. Peggy grew up in Toronto and graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Toronto. Her passion for the arts led her to opening Gallerie de l'Esprit on Montreal's Crescent Street and to later building her career as a successful art consultant. Many of Canada's largest corporate art collections are thanks to Peggy's influential insights. She herself dabbled with sculpture and painting and her Canadian landscapes now hang proudly in family homes. Peggy's creativity and flair for colour could be seen in her beautifully decorated houses, her art collection, and her spectacular outdoor gardens. They were a true testament to her innate feel for aesthetics and design. Peggy was first and foremost a very proud mother of five and grandmother of twelve. Enjoying weekends of skiing at Owls Head with her kids, competitive family tennis, long walks in the countryside, and lively dinner discussions in Magog, Belfountain, and Caledon were amongst her happiest moments. With warm and limitless hospitality, she and Dick always opened their home to extended family and friends. Her engaging interest in others made them feel genuinely welcome and special and a part of the family. For Peggy, whipping up large meals and entertaining appeared to be effortless regardless of the numbers. She believed strongly in giving back to the community and volunteered for a number of organisations including the Sunnybrook Hospital Board, Montreal Mackay Centre, the Gardiner Centre, and Garden Club to name a few. Peggy was blessed with an inquisitive and insatiable appetite for learning, inspired in part by her father's achievements as an orthopaedic surgeon, which included being first to write about the continuous intravenous apparatus in 1928. She took great pleasure in travels to Africa, China, India, and Europe. An avid bridge player and also a voracious reader, Peggy surrounded herself by books until the day she passed away. A reception to celebrate Peggy's life will be held when circumstances permit. In these difficult times, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the hospital of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020