Margaret Connnie GREENE Obituary
MARGARET CONNIE GREENE (née Dyson) R.N. Western 1952 Peacefully, after a long struggle with COPD, and just a week short of her 90th birthday. (Darn!) Marg was a great believer in Community Service: Meals on Wheels, Vietnamese Boat People, I.O.D.E., A.C.W. etc. She was a sweet and giving soul. Beloved wife of Harry (D. 2007), Mother of James (Marie Louise) and Stephen. Grandmother to Alexandra and Aunt to Paula Frost, Karl Greene and David Doritty. Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Anglican Church, 5 First Ave., Orangeville on Saturday, July 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation staring at 10:00 a.m. with reception following. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donations to St. Mark's Anglican Church would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2019
