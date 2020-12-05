MARGARET ISABEL (COOPER) DAY April 29,1940- November 30, 2020 Margaret died peacefully at Kingston General Hospital after suffering a devastating stroke on November 22, 2020. She leaves her beloved children Marion [Eric], and Allan and her grandson Benjamin Leberg of Stratford, Ben's brothers Dan [Sabrina], James [Maeve], sister Zoe [Brendan], and their parents John and Chris, her brother Donald [Ann] of Toronto and numerous cousins spread across Canada from sea to shining sea. She was predeceased by her former husband Prof. Stephen Day. Margaret was born in Hamilton to Donald and Marion Cooper. She graduated from Central Secondary School where her father was Principal and from Queen's University [1962] with honours in French. She pursued post graduate studies at University Nancy in France. She worked for a number of years at Queen's, mainly in the Department of Political Science. She was a longtime member of St Andrews By-The-Lake United Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She enjoyed the outdoors and was a keen gardener. Due to COVID a funeral service will be delayed until Spring 2021 and will be held in Hamilton with interment in Woodland Cemetery. Thank you to the Trillium Gift of Life Network. Margaret's family encourages people to register as donors in Margaret's honour. Thank you the staff of Kingston General Hospital's ICU for their care and compassion. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to : Alzheimer Society of Canada Ecojustice Water Aid Canada Friends and family are encouraged to post condolences, memories, and photos at: www.weloveyoumargaret.com