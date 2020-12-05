You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Margaret DAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET ISABEL (COOPER) DAY April 29,1940- November 30, 2020 Margaret died peacefully at Kingston General Hospital after suffering a devastating stroke on November 22, 2020. She leaves her beloved children Marion [Eric], and Allan and her grandson Benjamin Leberg of Stratford, Ben's brothers Dan [Sabrina], James [Maeve], sister Zoe [Brendan], and their parents John and Chris, her brother Donald [Ann] of Toronto and numerous cousins spread across Canada from sea to shining sea. She was predeceased by her former husband Prof. Stephen Day. Margaret was born in Hamilton to Donald and Marion Cooper. She graduated from Central Secondary School where her father was Principal and from Queen's University [1962] with honours in French. She pursued post graduate studies at University Nancy in France. She worked for a number of years at Queen's, mainly in the Department of Political Science. She was a longtime member of St Andrews By-The-Lake United Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She enjoyed the outdoors and was a keen gardener. Due to COVID a funeral service will be delayed until Spring 2021 and will be held in Hamilton with interment in Woodland Cemetery. Thank you to the Trillium Gift of Life Network. Margaret's family encourages people to register as donors in Margaret's honour. Thank you the staff of Kingston General Hospital's ICU for their care and compassion. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to : Alzheimer Society of Canada Ecojustice Water Aid Canada Friends and family are encouraged to post condolences, memories, and photos at: www.weloveyoumargaret.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved