Jerrett Life Celebration Centre
8088 Yonge Street
Thornhill, ON L4J1W3
(905) 889-8889
Margaret DENNIS
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Jubilee United Church,
40 Underhill Drive,
Toronto, ON
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Jubilee United Church,
40 Underhill Drive
Toronto, ON
MARGARET DENNIS (Greenwood) Died suddenly on Friday March 8, 2019 surrounded by family in Toronto, Ontario. She had just celebrated her 88th birthday. Loving Mother to Martin, Chris, Clare and Megan. Beloved Mother-in-Law to Melanie (Martin), Jacquie (Chris) and James (Megan). Proud 'Gramagee' to George and Ralph (Martin), Patrick and Charlie (Chris), Phoebe and Sophie (Megan), Nina and Tia (James). Dearest Sister to Josephine and Patricia. She was born on February 25, 1931 to Albert and Elizabeth Greenwood in Blackburn Lancashire. She married John Dennis in November of 1955 (divorced 1975). They had four children Martin, Christopher, Clare and Megan. Al Lewis, long-time sweetheart passed away in 2013. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 6:00 p.m. at Jubilee United Church, 40 Underhill Drive with a reception to follow. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jerrettlife.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.pbs.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
