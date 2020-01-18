|
MARGARET DOREEN WESLEY(Dodie) (née Livingstone) The family is sad to report that Dodie passed away in the evening on Friday, January 10, 2020, quietly and with dignity, as was her way. She was 97. Dodie was predeceased by her husband, Robert Hay Wesley, and her son, Stephen Wesley. She is survived by her daughters Susan Hand (Peter) and Marsha Conant (Gordon), and her son John Wesley (Sheila), as well as 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, all of whom knew her. After attending Bishop Strachan School, Dodie went to the University of Toronto. Upon graduating, she enlisted with the Red Cross, going overseas to drive ambulances in England during the war. She returned to Toronto to marry Bob and raise four children. As a member of the Garden Club of Toronto, and later as it's President, she became a creative and successful flower arranger, eventually becoming a judge. She also loved a good bridge game, playing at the York Club until she could no longer get there, switching to running the bridge club in her residence and playing until last week. Until a few years ago, summers were spent happily in Muskoka with her family about whom she talked incessantly. Mom adored her family and was proud of all of them. And we adored her. Several years ago, Mom moved into Scarlett Heights Retirement Residence where she lived for almost 12 years. She made numerous friends there and actively participated in many activities. The family is very grateful to the staff at Scarlett Heights for their wonderful love and support. She thought of you as part of her family. We would also like to thank the 12E staff at Humber River Regional Hospital who supported Mom and all of us through the last week. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020