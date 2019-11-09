|
MARGARET ELEANOR GIBSON (nee Mackay) May 26, 1924 - November 3, 2019 BA Hons (Queens University, Arts 47), Wren (WWII Royal Canadian Navy, Halifax) Margaret Gibson died peacefully at Fairmont Home in Kingston, surrounded by her family, in her 96th year. Loving wife of 40 years to the late Dr. Frederick W. Gibson, beloved mother of John Gibson (Kimberly Gibson), Sarah Gibson-Bray (Carl Bray) and the late Matthew Gibson. Much loved grandmother to Lauren and Grant Gibson and Emma and James Gibson-Bray. Margaret had a smile that lit up any room. Raised in Brockville, Kingston and Ottawa, Margaret interrupted her studies at Queen's to serve as a Canadian Wren in the RCN Gunnery Training School in Halifax, during the Battle of the Atlantic. Pursuing a varied career in journalism, Margaret worked latterly as a reporter for the Globe and Mail, before joining her true love Frederick in Kingston, where he was to teach History at Queen's for over 30 years. A devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandma, and loyal friend, Margaret was deeply involved at Queen's, serving on Boards for Faculty Women, Ban Righ and Alumnae/Alumni, as well as for St. Mary's of the Lake Hospital, Kingston Wrens, and Sydenham Street Church. Gifted with a curious and intelligent mind, Margaret loved children, books, the arts, nature, history, skiing, tennis, dancing, swimming, soft pussycats and a really good cup of tea. Family and friends will be received at Robert J. Reid & Sons "The Chapel on the Corner", 309 Johnson Street (at Barrie St.) on Friday, November 15 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Please join us in a celebration of Margaret's life at Sydenham Street United Church, 82 Sydenham Street in Kingston, on Saturday, November 16 at 12 noon. Memorial donations in Margaret's name may be made to the Frederick W. Gibson Prize in History (Queen's), the Ban Righ Foundation, Sydenham Street United Church or Friends of the Spire Inc. A special thanks to the staff of St. Lawrence Place and Arbour Heights, Cheryl Foster and Heart to Heart Senior Services, and Dr. Kathie Kilpatrick and the staff of Fairmont Home, for their wonderful loving care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.reidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019