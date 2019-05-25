You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
MARGARET ELIZABETH MCCULLOCH In Toronto, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Margaret Elizabeth McCulloch, beloved wife of the late Dr. J. Clement McCulloch and the late Dr. John Simpson. Dearly loved aunt of Alison Bain Baker and John Craig Bain. Dear stepmother of Barbara Mitchell, John McCulloch, Kenneth McCulloch and Christina Quarton. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Carswell Bain and her only brother John Carswell Bain. A private service was held with interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019
