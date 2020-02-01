You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Margaret Elizabeth MCKELVEY


1925 - 2020
MARGARET ELIZABETH McKELVEY ("Peg") Born in Toronto on April 10, 1925, Peg died peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on January 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Predeceased by her brothers, Barry and Kent, she is survived by nieces, Mary Bellinger (Ian) and Karen Hurd (James) and nephews, Bruce McKelvey (Janet), Michael McKelvey (Merilyn) and John McKelvey. She also leaves behind her lifelong good friend, Joy Alexander and many great nieces and great nephews. Peg was a graduate of Branksome Hall and the University of Toronto. During the war she served as a member of the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service (WRENS). She spent her professional life as an editor and writer working for JM Dent and Fitzhenry & Whiteside. Later as a freelancer for the CBC, she was a scriptwriter at the centre of early children's television programming. She enjoyed the outdoors and her cottage on Fraser Island in Muskoka. She was a long-time volunteer for the Toronto Symphony, Sunnybrook Hospital, the University College Alumni Association, and the Toronto Humane Society. Peg was instrumental in the establishment of the U. of T. Art Centre and supported it throughout her life. She was a recipient of the U. of T. Arbor Award, the City of Toronto Canada Day Achievement Award and the University College Alumni of Influence Award. The family would like to extend thanks to Viola Wawro, Michele Coste, Margie Polanyi, and Jim Williamson for their support. A service to commemorate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22nd at St. Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron Street, Toronto with a reception and interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Art Museum at the University of Toronto would be appreciated..
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
