Margaret Elizabeth RENNIE
MARGARET ELIZABETH RENNIE (nee Andrews) May 1, 1927 - November 25, 2020 Margaret Elizabeth Rennie passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on November 25, 2020 at Bridlewood Trails Retirement Community in Ottawa. Margaret is survived by her children Marilyn (Ross Orr), Robert (Laura), son-in-law Gary (Muriel), grandchildren; Stewart, Christopher, Meredith, Jessica, Jaclyn, Robyn, Brian, Catherina and Alison, sister, Phyllis and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert M. Rennie, and her beloved daughter Corinne (Butler). Born in Montreal, Quebec, Margaret grew up in NDG, lived in Dorval and Pointe Claire for over 50 years before moving to Ottawa in 2007. Margaret was an avid golfer and a member of many golf clubs In Montreal and Sarasota, Fl. She enjoyed curling, bridge, and loved hosting dinner for family and friends. Over the years, she and Bob travelled the world and left few sights unseen. She will be remembered for her wit, humour, and devotion to her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Due to Covid 19 a family ceremony will be held at a later date. In memory of Margaret, a donation to the Salvation Army or the Eldercare Foundation of Ottawa would be greatly appreciated. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff on the memory care floor of Bridlewood Trails for their wonderful care and compassion.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
