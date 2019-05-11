MARGARET ELIZABETH WOODS (née Macfarlane) 93, passed away on May 5, 2019, in Oswego, New York. Mrs. Woods was born in Hamilton, Ontario, on July 25, 1925, the daughter of Peter G. and Elizabeth (Gilchrist) Macfarlane. With a special talent for science, Margaret attended McMaster University and summered as researcher at the Steel Company of Canada (Steelco), contributing her part to Canada's war effort. After graduating with honours in 1946, Margaret moved to Arvida, Québec, where she joined a crack team of researchers at the Aluminium Company of Canada (Alcan) and met her soulmate Edward A. (Ted) Woods. They married in 1948 and with the birth of their two sons Michael and Edward, her focus turned to caring for family - one which has grown to include 5 grandchildren (Elisabeth, Anne, Ian, Victoria, and Rosemary) and one great- grandchild (Julien). In the early 1980's, Margaret successfully retuned to the workforce as an administrator at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Following retirement, Margaret and Ted established a peaceful and fulfilling life at Springside at Seneca Hill. Along with her two sons, Michael and his wife Louise Giguère of Gatineau, Québec,and Edward and his wife Anne (Rooney) of Belleville, Ontario, and her grandchildren and great- grandchild, Margaret leaves numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers John T. Macfarlane and Alec Macfarlane. A private family service will be held this summer. There will be no calling hours. Her family is grateful to Helena Harbert for her valued friendship, and important help and support in Margaret's final years. Recalling her two valiant and successful battles with the disease, the family welcomes any donations to the fight against cancer. Arrangements are in the care of Dain-Cullinan in Oswego. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019