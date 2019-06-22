MARGARET ELLIOTT Born November 18, 1927 in Cobourg, Ontario, the fourth of five children, died peacefully June 21, 2019 surrounded by her sons, Bob (Cindy), Scott and Dave (Julia). Margaret was a devoted wife to her late husband, John Elliott and besides raising three boys, was very instrumental in the growth and success of her husband's company, Custom Concrete. Margaret was a school teacher in her early twenties, which also included a year overseas transfer to England where she had the pleasure to personally meet Queen Elizabeth. In her forties, she was the president of Milne House of Edwards Gardens at Lawrence and Leslie street. Later in life she was always showing her teenage grandchildren the art of cooking, flower arranging and was famous for her luncheons and dinner parties. She will be missed by her sister, Joy Crego (89); her grandchildren, Laura, Lindsay (Greg), Amanda (Aaron), Brandon (Kayla), Brianna, Emily, Sarah; and her great-grandchildren, Willa, Maven and Raeah. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. with a private family interment to follow at Midhurst Union Cemetery. The family would like to personally thank Coordinated Senior Services of Barrie and their staff for helping Margaret through the last seven years of her struggle with Alzheimer's. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019