MARGARET ETHEL PROUDFOOT February 16, 1925 - April 7, 2019 Margaret, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at the Dunfield Retirement Residence in Toronto at the age of 94. Predeceased by Robert, her beloved husband of 59 years. Much loved mother of Patricia Kerr (Steve), Martha Proudfoot, and Robert William Proudfoot (deceased). Survived by sister, Francis Crawford and brother, George Richardson. Adored 'Granny' to James, Sarah, Brock, and Carlie and great-grandchildren; she will be dearly missed by nieces and nephews and a multitude of family and close friends. Born in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Margaret was a westerner at heart. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Portage General Hospital in 1946. Margaret, Bob and family shared many wonderful and adventurous years in Windsor and Kingston (Howe Island). A memorial service will be held at St. George's Anglican Cathedral, Kingston, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to the St. George's Flower Guild of which Margaret was a member for many years at [email protected] Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019