You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George's Anglican Cathedral
Kingston, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret PROUDFOOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ethel PROUDFOOT


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Ethel PROUDFOOT Obituary
MARGARET ETHEL PROUDFOOT February 16, 1925 - April 7, 2019 Margaret, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at the Dunfield Retirement Residence in Toronto at the age of 94. Predeceased by Robert, her beloved husband of 59 years. Much loved mother of Patricia Kerr (Steve), Martha Proudfoot, and Robert William Proudfoot (deceased). Survived by sister, Francis Crawford and brother, George Richardson. Adored 'Granny' to James, Sarah, Brock, and Carlie and great-grandchildren; she will be dearly missed by nieces and nephews and a multitude of family and close friends. Born in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Margaret was a westerner at heart. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Portage General Hospital in 1946. Margaret, Bob and family shared many wonderful and adventurous years in Windsor and Kingston (Howe Island). A memorial service will be held at St. George's Anglican Cathedral, Kingston, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to the St. George's Flower Guild of which Margaret was a member for many years at [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.