|
|
MARGARET EUGENIE JAMIESON 'Molly' / (née Brown) March 9, 1923 - September 23, 2019 Peacefully, in her 97th year, at The Dunfield with several of her 5 children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Molly was predeceased by her father Adolphus William Brown and mother Pearl Dahlia (Fisher) Brown, her loving husband Stewart Edgar Jamieson (2005), her two sisters Mary and Barbara and brother Billy. She is survived by Stewart's loving sister Claire (96) and brother Keith (89). Born and raised in Montreal, Molly was the second child and oldest of three daughters. She met Stewart at her first McGill University freshie dance, and on July 15, 1942, they were married while he was on embarkation leave from the Canadian Armed Forces before going overseas in the 4th Canadian Armoured Division during World War II. Four and a half lonely years later, they were finally reunited in January, 1946 when he returned to Canada. Molly graduated from McGill in 1943 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and became head librarian at Canadair where they produced PBY Catalina flying boats and this was her contribution to the war efforts. They moved to Toronto in 1965. Molly and Stewart were happily married for 63 years and were proud parents of five children: Glen (Dorothy), Brian (Sandie), Bruce (Hélène), Heather (Kim) and John (Suzie/Susan). Through the years Molly hosted wonderful gatherings with family and friends at their home in Montreal and later in Toronto, and at their cottage on McGinnis Lake. She was a pillar of strength and was loved and respected by all those who knew her. She was fortunate to have her excellent mental health right up to the end; don't discuss the Royal family or domestic and global politics with her unless you have a lot of time! She always signed loving notes and cards to family with her signature quote "Love Never Faileth". She will be deeply missed by her eleven grandchildren: Margaret Jamieson (Chris), Keith Jamieson (Anna), Mark Jamieson (Jie), Rob Jamieson (Natalie), David Jamieson (Emilie), Lisa Jamieson (Jonathan), Paul Jamieson (Roos), Katherine Pressnail, Brian Pressnail, Stewart Jamieson and Christopher Jamieson; and by her eight great grandchildren: Maria, William, Victoria, Elyse, Connor, Cameron, Alex, and Sophie. The family would like to thank all the wonderful loving friends she made and reconnected with at The Dunfield Retirement Residence during her stay. Table #2 will always be remembered as a warm gathering spot. We also sincerely thank the caring and compassionate Dunfield staff who were always so very kind to her. The family also deeply thanks Ada Mendez for over many years, her love, compassion and wonderful care to Molly and to Rev. Sarah Chapman, Eglinton St. George's United Church for her compassion and help with Molly's faith in God's grace and love. The family would also like to thank Dr. Jean Marmoreo for her compassion and assistance. Should you wish, donations can be made to Dying With Dignity Canada. A private celebration of life will be held in Kingston, Ontario, followed by a burial at Cataraqui cemetery in Spring 2020.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019