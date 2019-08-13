|
|
MARGARET EVELYN BEARE, Ph.D. December 17, 1946 - August 10, 2019 Margaret died peacefully on August 10. She will be forever loved and missed by her devoted daughter Nhai Nguyen-Beare (Ryan Maleganeas) and her Peterborough sisters, Bernadine Dodge (James Driscoll) and Christine Kearsley (Robert Kearsley). Margaret is also survived by her niece Kathleen Burneau (Gus Burneau) of Toronto, and will be mourned by a host of friends around the world. Prof. Beare was born in Markham, Ontario and raised on a farm near Agincourt, Ontario. She was educated at Guelph University, (B.A. 1968 and M.A. 1971); Cambridge University, England, (Diploma in Criminology 1974) and Columbia University, NY (Doctor of Philosophy, 1987). Her career in transnational police policy and the study of organized crime began with her role as Senior Research Officer in the Office of the Solicitor General, 1982-1993. She joined the faculty of York University in the Sociology Department with a cross appointment to Osgoode Hall Law Faculty in 1995. She was the Founding Director of the Nathanson Centre for the Study of Organized Crime and Corruption, and remained a faculty member at York until her death. Margaret is the author of Criminal Conspiracies: Organized Crime in Canada, and numerous edited and co-authored books, and, articles on money laundering, international policing policy, gang violence, and social justice. Her work involved extensive travel throughout South East Asia and South America. Her consultancy work as a leading authority on criminal activity was on-going up until her last illness. When Margaret wasn't working, or travelling, or spending time with Nhai, she was listening to Leonard Cohen, throwing dinner parties, walking Harley, the latest of several golden retrievers, or relaxing at her cabin on Chemong Lake. Margaret's family are most grateful for the tender care and support she has received from her friends and neighbours on Major Street, the wider Harbord Village community, and academic colleagues. A memorial to celebrate her life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019