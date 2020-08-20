|
|
MARGARET FANJOY December 3, 1927 - August 14, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our incredible mom, Margaret Emeline Fanjoy (nee McKinney) on August 14, 2020, in her 93 rd year. Margaret is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, the love of her life, Edward, her middle son, David, and her beloved sister, Marion. Loving mother to Bill (Marg McKillop), Beth (John Struthers), John (Tina Porter), and Marie (Craig Mann). Proud Grandmother to Alexandria (Aaron Silver), Eryn, Taylor, Alec, Ellen, David and Thomas. Great Grandmother to Lyla and Ethan. Loving Aunt to Margaret and Ann. Sister in law to Esther. The oldest daughter of the late Elizabeth Parker and William McKinney, Margaret was a native of St. Andrews, New Brunswick. She graduated from the Charlotte County Grammar School and the Fredericton Teachers College. Her teaching career began in a one-room school house near Petitcodiac, New Brunswick in 1945. On August 20, 1949, she married her life partner, Edward at Greenoch Presbyterian Church in St. Andrews-by-the-Sea, N.B.. They moved to Peterborough in 1952 where Ed practiced law for 3 years before relocating to St. Thomas, Ontario so that Ed could establish his own law practice. Margaret and Ed raised their brood of five children in St. Thomas. Ed was Mayor of St. Thomas from 1969 to 1972 and being the wife of the Mayor gave Marg an extra challenge. In 1972, the family moved to Brantford, Ontario when Ed was appointed to the bench. After starting her family, Margaret became a stay-at-home mom and avid volunteer. She loved to garden, sew, cook, can and bake. Margaret felt fortunate to do a lot of travelling - their first trip was tenting in England and Europe shortly after the war. In later years, Naples, Florida was their winter home. There she worked on her quilts and watercolours. Margaret was a long time member of the Brant Avenue United Church and St Andrews United Church. She generously supported many international and local charities - in particular the Boys and Girls Club of Brantford aiding in the establishment of the David Fanjoy Memorial Climbing Wall and the endowment of funds to the Brantford Community Foundation. Margaret had many friends from all walks of life and was incredibly good at staying in touch through phone calls, letters, organizing lunch out or having friends over for dessert. Very family oriented, Margaret loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Long weekends at the cottage on Jack Lake will forever be remembered, as will our very special Thanksgiving trips. Her greatest sorrow was the passing of her son David at the age of 23 while mountain climbing in the Canadian Rockies. The family is ever so grateful to the wonderful in-home caregivers mom had over the last few years that allowed her to remain in her own home - Barb, Kelli, Lena, Kelley, Ruth, Susan - to name a few. Thank you for your loving care and friendship that added greatly to mom's quality of life. We are also grateful to physiotherapist Pam Honeyman for keeping mom strong and for being her good friend. Thank you to the nurses at the Brantford General Hospital for the excellent care she received in her final days. The Palliative Care floor is a blessing. Arrangements entrusted to the Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre, 88 Brant Avenue, Brantford. A private family service has taken place on Tuesday August 18th. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Brantford SPCA or the Brant Community Healthcare System would be appreciated. Online condolences will be available at www.beckettglaves.com . A tree will be planted in memory of Margaret in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020