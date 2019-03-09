|
MARGARET FEHLBERG (nee Daniels) On Monday, February 18, 2019, Margaret (Maggie) Irene Fehlberg of Toronto, passed away peacefully at age 76, at her home, in the arms of her family. Born on January 12, 1943, in Sheffield, England, Maggie is survived by her husband, William, brother, Gordon, her children, Eric and Megan, and her three grandchildren, Aya, Hana, and Forest. Maggie was a dedicated and much loved teacher for over 25 years. A memorial will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the Hart House Music Room, 7 Hart House Cir, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019