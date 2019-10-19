You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARGARET FRANCES EATON On October 13, 2019 at North York General Hospital, surrounded by friends. Frances was born in Toronto on September 23, 1925 to Elizabeth Fraser Tait and Duncan McKinnon Eaton both of Scotland. She was predeceased by her parents, sister May Elizabeth Simpson and brother William Edward Eaton. Frances was a graduate of Northern Secondary School, Toronto. She was a long-time employee of Dupont of Canada in both Toronto and Montreal. Visitation Friday, October 25th at 10:30 a.m. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 100 Old Orchard Grove, Toronto. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
