MARGARET FRANCES HELENA CROSS (née Harrison) Our dear mum passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, in her 100th year at the West Park Long Term Care Centre in Toronto, Ontario. After managing several years of declining physical and mental health she simply wore out. She was the loving mother of Donald (Janice); Patsy; Susan (John Donihee), proud grandmother to David (Elisa Gutiérrez), Suzanne (Trevor Wiens), Meaghan (Jerome Lupkes), Matthew (Emily), James and Timothy; and great-grandmother to Daniel, Julia, Kiersen, Benjamin and Wesley. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond in 1963 and her beloved daughter, Barbara Stolk in 1996. Also predeceased by her brother, Donald Harrison and sister, Mary Barnett. Mum was widowed at a young age after the death of her husband in the TCA plane crash in Ste. Therese, Quebec in 1963. It changed the entire trajectory of her life. Left with four children to raise she devoted her entire life to them and to volunteering in her community. In later years she sometimes thought that she had never done anything significant with her life because she had never had a paying job but she was so wrong. She raised strong, fiercely independent children instilling in them a love of the outdoors, love of travel and love of learning. Mum was a voracious reader especially of history and biography although she also loved a good murder story. She loved old movies and Broadway musicals and travelling. Her greatest love was reserved for her cottage at Go Home Bay where she spent almost every summer of her life until a few years ago when it became inaccessible for her. Although she had difficulties with memory in the last years she talked about the cottage on a daily basis. Mum was a great lover of nature. She often quipped that she liked animals more than people. Donations to World Wildlife Fund or Nature Conservancy of Canada in mum's name would be greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place. At mum's request there will be no visitation or service. A celebration of mum's life may be held at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020
