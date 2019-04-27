MARGARET GERTRUDE HOWE (née LeBas) Margaret Gertrude Howe (née LeBas) sadly passed away April 24, 2019 at the age of 103 following a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband John and is survived by her son Mark (Lynn) and her 2 grandsons Galen and Reilly. She also had a loving extended family including 5 step great-grandchildren. Born in Gaspe, Margaret received a BA in Romance Languages (1936) and an MA in Psychology (1938). She was employed as a Clinical Psychologist for all of her career which also included being a Captain in the Canadian Women's Army Corps (1942-1946). Following her retirement, she became an active volunteer in her community and wrote 2 books, one about her army experiences and the other about her early days as a Clinical Psychologist. Margaret considered her 100th birthday party to be her celebration of life and preferred to be present when her friends and family gathered together. Please remember Margaret in your own way and in lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in her name. A private family gathering will occur once her cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be expressed at www.loganfh.ca. Logan Funeral Home, London, ON, (519) 433-6181, entrusted with arrangements. A tree will be planted, by the staff of the Logan Funeral Home, as a living memorial to Margaret Howe. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019