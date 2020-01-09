You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Gillespie ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Gillespie ANDERSON Obituary
MARGARET GILLESPIE ANDERSON Born, August 24, 1927, in Sutton, Ontario and residing in Blue Mountains, Ontario, Margaret passed away peacefully at Belmoral Place Retirement Home, Collingwood on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the age of 92 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Winnifred Anderson and her sister, Pat Stanojevic. Fondly remembered by her many friends, family, and former associates from around the world. Margaret was the past president of the OBEA (Ontario Business Educators' Association) and an author of high school business textbooks. She taught at Mitchell District High School, Collingwood Collegiate Institute and Langstaff Secondary School, Richmond Hill. Margaret loved to travel especially to Australia and New Zealand. Funeral Service will be held at the St. James Anglican Church, 31 River Street, Sutton on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation in the church from 12:00 noon. Interment in St. James Anglican Church Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. James Anglican Church, Sutton or Collingwood General & Marine Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -