Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Guildwood Community Presbyterian Church
MARGARET GRACE HANNAFORD (nee Gillan) Died on March 13, 2019 surrounded by family and friends, who loved her dearly and will miss her deeply. Grace died with the quiet resolve and good grace that governed her in life. A successful teacher, Grace graduated from Queen's University with both a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. She then completed her teacher training at the University of Toronto. Grace was a source of strength, good humour, wisdom, kindness and love for her family and many friends. Predeceased by her husband of six decades, Frederick Hannaford; Grace leaves her son, John and his wife, Anne Lawson; as well as granddaughters, Sarah Grace and Jessica Katharine. Grace will be celebrated at a Memorial Service at Guildwood Community Presbyterian Church on April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Should you wish to make a donation in Grace's name, we would ask that you do so with The Match International Women's Fund: www.matchinternational.org .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019
