MARGARET HALVERSON 'Marnie' / (née Murray) March 21, 1923 - May 27, 2019 Marnie passed away in Toronto on May 27, 2019 at the age of 96 due to complications arising from a broken hip. Predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond and sister Phyllis Apfel, she is survived by her daughters Janice and Mary Lee (Cathy) and son William (Laura) and grandchildren Jessica, Calvin, and Annika. Following her marriage in 1949, Marnie was a long time resident of Brockville Ontario until 2004 after which she moved to Scarborough where she lived independently for the last fifteen years and enjoyed many happy times close to family. She was an excellent bridge player, a diehard Yankees fan, and a devoted Jeopardy enthusiast who never missed an episode! Marnie was an avid reader and always had a book in hand. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brockville Public Library would be appreciated. Private arrangements are entrusted to Irvine Funeral Home, 4 James St. E., Brockville. Send condolences or make a donation online at www.irvinememorial.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2019