MARGARET HANCOCK Died March 8, 2019, at age 86 in Toronto. She is survived by her daughters, Anne and husband Stuart, Marr and husband Tupper; grandchildren, Hannah and partner Ian, Anthony and wife Erinn, Emma and partner Austin; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Lucy, and her 4-pawed friends, Lilli and Pippin. In her words, 'I have lived a full life. I have been treated with love, respect and kindness.' She graduated from K-W Hospital School of Nursing in 1955, and spent a lifetime caring and taking care. She was stubbornly independent; vividly direct; passionate about animals and nature; and, courageously authentic with her words and actions. The nourishment and guidance she provided her grandchildren blossomed into deep, unwavering friendship. At her request, her ashes will be scattered along the Nisqually River at daylight. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity related to the support of animals or nature. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019