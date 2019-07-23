MARGARET HOPE KENNEDY March 29, 1931 - July 21, 2019 On a beautiful sunny Sunday morning in Toronto, Margaret peacefully passed away at age of 88, following a brief illness. She was the beloved daughter of the late Marion Maude (née Paul) Kennedy and George Mackay Kennedy. Dear niece of the late Jeanette Donald Paul and James Campbell Kennedy. Margaret loved her church, along with her many luncheon groups, friends, plus adopted families. High Tea was Margaret's highlight of the day shared with friends. She had a great sense of humour with a zest for life. A huge thank you is sent to her care team from Easy Access Health Care Services, including Lourdes, Catherine, Apol, Benecia, Jezabelle, Julie, Jinky, Emily and Vicky. She will be missed by many. A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 25th in Glenview Presbyterian Church, 1 Glenview Avenue, Toronto at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Glenview Presbyterian Church or your favourite charity. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2019