MARGARET INA ROBERTSON (nee Taylor) 1925 - 2018 The family of Margaret Robertson remembers and misses their mother, who passed away one year ago on September 19, 2018, after a long illness. She was predeceased in 1989 by her husband and best friend, Jack Robertson. She is survived by her children, Ann, Paul and Mary; her son-in-law, Jeff; her granddaughter, Hadley; her sister, Fran; and many nieces and nephews. Mom was born on December 12, 1925 on the family farm, Meadow Grange, near Parkhill, Ontario. She was the oldest of four girls (including Isabel, Alice and Frances) born to Edna Walper and Lloyd Taylor. Our mother lived a long and full life. At thirteen, she moved with her sister, Tish, from the farm to nearby Exeter, boarding with a family in order to attend high school. In 1942, the farm was appropriated by the Canadian government for an airport, an event that was as difficult for Mom's family as it was critical for the war effort. While Mom yearned to be a singer in a swing band (and took singing, piano and violin lessons), she went on to attend London Normal School, study at the University of Western Ontario and teach primary school in Exeter, Toronto and Preston. It was in what is now Cambridge that she met our father, who declared to a friend after meeting her: "That's the girl I'm going to marry." Mom enjoyed reading, gardening, playing bridge, rug hooking and travelling. She especially treasured her summers on Lake Huron - whether it was at Grand Bend as a child and young woman, or as a wife, mother and partner in a family summer business at Sauble Beach. Mom will be remembered as a beautiful, kind, gracious, smart, independent and self-sufficient woman. The family misses her pumpkin pies, pickled beets and piano playing. The family would like to thank her caregivers, doctors, community healthcare providers, friends, neighbours and all the many people who supported Mom and enabled her to continue to live in her own home until her passing. A private family service was held on September 22, 2018 on a sunny day on the Sunny Side of the Street.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2019