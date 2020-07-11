You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Margaret Isabel Cnoop Koopmans

Margaret Isabel Cnoop Koopmans Obituary
MARGARET ISABEL CNOOP KOOPMANS On July 3, 2020, Isabel Cnoop Koopmans, 90, passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Palliative Care in Toronto. Isabel was born to the late Robert and Maggie May Keegan, August 7, 1929, in Guelph, Ontario. Predeceased by her brother (Richard), she is survived by her ever loving husband, Guy; her children (David, Judy, Kerry, Shannon, and Liesl), stepchildren (Michael, Debra), 18 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Isabel's legacy will live on through her passions in painting, golf, bridge and love of family. A service was held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery on July 8, 2020, Breslau, Ontario where Isabel rests. Donations may be made in her memory to Sunnybrook Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020
