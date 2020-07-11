|
MARGARET ISABEL CNOOP KOOPMANS On July 3, 2020, Isabel Cnoop Koopmans, 90, passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Palliative Care in Toronto. Isabel was born to the late Robert and Maggie May Keegan, August 7, 1929, in Guelph, Ontario. Predeceased by her brother (Richard), she is survived by her ever loving husband, Guy; her children (David, Judy, Kerry, Shannon, and Liesl), stepchildren (Michael, Debra), 18 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Isabel's legacy will live on through her passions in painting, golf, bridge and love of family. A service was held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery on July 8, 2020, Breslau, Ontario where Isabel rests. Donations may be made in her memory to Sunnybrook Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020