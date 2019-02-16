MARGARET ISABELLE CATTANACH In loving memory of Margaret Isabelle Cattanach (Bruce). A true northerner, she was born in Fort William, Ontario on September 11, 1927. Beloved wife for 66 years of Lachlan, Isabelle died on February 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. Together, they raised Mardi (Earl), Rory (Mija), Jamie (Kelly) and Alison (Shane) in a home full of love and affection. Before her children came along, Isabelle taught school in Geraldton, Orillia, Hamilton and Toronto. Always an active person, she loved to golf, ski, curl, play bridge and read. She volunteered for the Markham Library, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Markham Women's Committee. She belonged to many clubs including the Thornhill Golf & Country Club, Muskoka Ski Club, Unionville Curling Club, SLF Investment Club and several bridge clubs. Isabelle was a passionate traveller who loved to cruise the seven seas. Her passion for travelling has been passed on to her children and her nine grandchildren - Heather (Lloyd), Tori (Chad), Brandon (Agnieszka), Kyle, Ryan (Arielle), Ian, Garrett (Jaclyn), Dylan (Alanna), Patrick and great-grandson, Lachlan - along with her love of golf and skiing. Her grandchildren will forever treasure their memories with their Nan at the family chalet in Huntsville, on the golf course, on family trips and yearly visits to the zoo. Isabelle was the daughter of Margaret and Victor Bruce (predeceased), sister of Ian Bruce (Catherine) and sister-in-law of Robert Cattanach (Eleanor) and Catherine Troyer (Ray). Predeceased by her sisters Wilma Liorentas (Victor) and Gerrie Baker (Clare) and in-laws Ray Troyer, Clare Baker and Eleanor Cattanach. She was the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the amazing trauma team at Sunnybrook Health Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital or St. Andrew's United Church in Markham. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019