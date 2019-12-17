You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BARRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Isobel BARRETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Isobel BARRETT Obituary
MARGARET ISOBEL BARRETT (nee Johnston) Born October 12, 1932, died December 13, at Bridgepoint Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Sam, brothers John, Harry, nephew Paul. Survived by nieces and nephews Stephen, Mark, Donna and Blake. Marg was a dedicated rehabilitation nurse, formerly at Toronto Western Hospital, whose patients kept in touch with her for many years. In her non working hours, Marg was an avid owner of a number of Westhighland Whites and in this way meet many fellow dog walkers in the Leaside community. She was also a very active member of Leaside Presbyterian Church where she was the unofficial "parish Nurse" who helped many along the way as they transitioned through different phases of their life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to Leaside Presbyterian Church dedicated to the support of youth and children. The memorial service is on Thursday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Leaside Presbyterian, 670 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto. She will be missed by many.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -