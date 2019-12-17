|
|
MARGARET ISOBEL BARRETT (nee Johnston) Born October 12, 1932, died December 13, at Bridgepoint Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Sam, brothers John, Harry, nephew Paul. Survived by nieces and nephews Stephen, Mark, Donna and Blake. Marg was a dedicated rehabilitation nurse, formerly at Toronto Western Hospital, whose patients kept in touch with her for many years. In her non working hours, Marg was an avid owner of a number of Westhighland Whites and in this way meet many fellow dog walkers in the Leaside community. She was also a very active member of Leaside Presbyterian Church where she was the unofficial "parish Nurse" who helped many along the way as they transitioned through different phases of their life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to Leaside Presbyterian Church dedicated to the support of youth and children. The memorial service is on Thursday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Leaside Presbyterian, 670 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto. She will be missed by many.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019