On Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a short illness, Margaret passed away peacefully in her 95th year at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga. Predeceased by John, her beloved husband of 65 years. Mother (and mother-in-law) of Jane Armstrong (Stephen), Bill Jackman, and Catherine Griggs (Stephen). Grandmother of David Armstrong (Vanessa May), Jamie Armstrong (Amelie Beauregard), Beth Armstrong (Nick Chauvin), Alex Griggs, Sarah Griggs (Bilali Mack), and Andy Griggs who predeceased her in 2004. Great-grandmother of young Lysander. Predeceased by brother Bill Hilliker and his wife, Mildred. Also predeceased by sisters-in-law Louise Sheppard and Ruth Archibald and their husbands, Max and David, respectively. Aunt Marg to many nieces and nephews and their children. You are invited to join in a celebration of Margaret's life at Applewood United Church, 2067 Stanfield Road, Mississauga on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. On the same day, you are also invited to visit with the family from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the church parlour. If desired, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Applewood United Church or to Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga.
Published in The Globe and Mail on Apr. 30, 2020
