MARGARET JANE BRACE (nee Trench) 1915 - 2019 Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family on May 21, 2019, in her 104th year. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, William Marshall Brace, in 1982. Margaret was a gentle but very determined force; she was the third woman to become a CA in Ontario and she served multiple charities over her many years, although she stopped working professionally when she married. She was an avid bridge player and reader, traveled extensively, and enjoyed hours of fun at the cottage with friends and family. She will be dearly missed by her children, Anne (and David) Dockendorff; Cathy (and Ian) Merritt and John (and Anne) Brace; and her grandchildren, Robert (and Malina) Dockendorff; Sarah (and Jean) Cousineau; John (and Geri) Dockendorff, Caitlin Merritt, Jordan (and Laura) Merritt, Alison Merritt, Maggie (and Torrie) Smith, Debbie (and Brendan) Brace, Robin Brace and Becky Brace; and her great grandchildren: Miles and Eliza Dockendorff; Jake and Liam Cousineau; and, Ruthie and Sidney Dockendorff. The family would like to thank the many amazing caregivers who have helped Marg over the last several years: Mala who provided over 11 years of wonderful care; Marilou, Susan, Khatija, Josie, Gladys, Catherine and others, whose support meant so much to Marg and to the family; and, Dr. Katja Heineck of House Calls whose empathy and thoughtful advice were extraordinary. Such heartfelt thanks to you all! The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 5 - 8 pm on Thursday, May 23. The funeral will be held at 1 o'clock on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church (230 St. Clair West, Toronto). If desired, donations may be made to Timothy Eaton Memorial Church or the Huntington Society of Canada. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2019