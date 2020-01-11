|
MARGARET JANE PHILLIPS (née Rolph) Passed peacefully with her family on January 4, 2020. Born in 1936 in Toronto, Ontario, daughter of Gordon Rolph and wife Dolly. Jane was predeceased by her beloved husband John Phillips in 2005, and by her parents, and sister Joan Osler and brother Jim Rolph. Jane enjoyed a long and fulfilling career of over 40 years at the University of Toronto. Jane always spoke fondly of her time at the University and maintained friendships with her coworkers long after her retirement. Jane spent much of her time cottaging in Pointe au Baril, which always held a special place in her heart. Jane was very active in her retirement, avidly pursuing the games of golf and bowling with her dear friends. Jane was a loving mother to her daughter Karen Medd (Les) and son Steven Ramsay (Tracey), and loving grandmother to Peter, Sarah, Jeffrey, Samantha and Ross. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and her beloved dog Sasha. Special thanks to the healthcare professionals who provided love and care at her home and at Southlake Regional Health Centre, and who appreciated Jane's humour and her denial of requiring a diabetic diet. Jane's life will be celebrated through a private family memorial in the spring. In lieu of flowers, Jane asked that donations be made in her memory to Team Dog Rescue (teamdogrescue.ca).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020