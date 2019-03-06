MARGARET JANET WILSON GIBSON (nee McLennan) Passed away peacefully and on her own terms at Brantford General Hospital on March 1, 2019 in her 97th year. Born in Manchester, U.K. in 1922, Margaret was the elder daughter of Alister and Janet (Kinnear) McLennan. Following completion of her education at Manchester High School for Girls, Margaret joined the British Army (ATS) in 1942 and served in the U.K., Belgium and Germany between 1942 and 1946. Returning to Scotland in 1946, she met and married Jim Gibson (Royal Navy) and immigrated with him to Canada in 1948. Margaret worked at the Brantford Chamber of Commerce for over 25 years. She graduated from the University of Western Ontario, B.A. 1983 and McMaster University, B.A. (Hons) 1989, German and English Literature. She was predeceased by her husband Jim (1996) and her sister Sheila (1999). Margaret was the last of her family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the McCleister Funeral Home, 495 Park Road North, Brantford, (519) 758-1553. Cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to a graveside service at Farringdon Burial Grounds, 287 Mt. Pleasant Road, Brantford on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Im Nebel Seltsam, im Nebel zu wandern! Einsam ist jeder Busch und Stein, Kein Baum sieht den anderen, Jeder ist allein. Voll von Freunden war mir die Welt, Als noch mein Leben licht war; Nun, da der Nebel fällt, Ist keiner mehr sichtbar. Wahrlich, keiner ist weise, Der nicht das Dunkel kennt, Das unentrinnbar und leise Von allem ihn trennt. Seltsam, im Nebel zu wandern! Leben ist Einsamsein. Kein Mensch kennt den andern, Jeder ist allein. -Hermann Hesse Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019